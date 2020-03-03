German shares edge down Monday

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged down on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index down 32.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,857.87 points.

German airlines Lufthansa lost 6.50 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero and Deutsche Bank, which lost 5.35 percent and 3.96 percent respectively.

Energy group RWE gained 3.72 percent, becoming the top gainer. Personal-care company Beiersdorf and pharmaceutical company Merck advanced 2.09 percent and 1.97 percent respectively.

German insurance and financial services company Allianz was the most traded share with a turnover of 643.2 million euros (716.6 million U.S. dollars).