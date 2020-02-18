German shares edge up 0.29 pct

FRANKFURT, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged up on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 39.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 13,783.89 points.

Energy group E.ON won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 2.50 percent. Multinational chemical firm Linde and automotive manufacturer Daimler rose by 1.71 percent and 1.42 percent respectively.

Global internet technology and financial services provider Wirecard lost the most among the blue chips, by falling 2.02 percent. Multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer and semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies went down by 1.87 percent and 1.55 percent respectively.

Wirecard was the most-traded share with a turnover of 220.4 million euros (238.8 million U.S. dollars). Enditem