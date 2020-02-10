German shares edge up 0.72 pct

FRANKFURT, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged up on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index up 96.49 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 13,574.82 points.

Deutsche Bank won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 12.90 percent. Energy group RWE and E.ON rose by 2.22 percent and 1.97 percent respectively.

Manufacturing and electronics company Siemens lost the most among the blue chips, falling 4.43 percent. Automotive supplier Continental and multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement shed 0.58 percent and 0.31 percent respectively.

Deutsche Bank was the most-traded share with a turnover of 463.9 million euros (510.4 million U.S. dollars). Enditem