German shares edge up Thursday

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged up on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index up 21.78 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 10,301.54 points.

Marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and securities Deutsche Boerse group gained the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 3.74 percent. Renal dialysis equipment supplier Fresenius Medical and pharmaceutical company Merck rose by 3.24 percent and 2.53 percent, respectively.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero lost the most among the blue chips, by falling 3.24 percent. Multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement and insurance and financial services company Allianz went down by 3.23 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively.

Allianz was the most-traded share with a turnover of 420.4 million euros (457.7 million U.S. dollars). Enditem