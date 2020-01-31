German shares gain 0.52 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

BERLIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing by 69.24 points, or 0.52 percent, opening at 13,274.01 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s largest 30 companies at the start of trading was payment services provider Wirecard, increasing 1.73 percent, followed by pharmaceutical company Bayer with 1.48 percent and industrial gas producer Linde with 0.97 percent.

Shares of SAP fell by 1.05 percent. The German software company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday after the company published its annual business figures which saw operating profit decline 21 percent to 4.50 billion euros (4.96 billion U.S. dollars).

SAP’s cloud business developed positively and grew by 39 percent to 6.93 billion euros (7.63 billion dollars) in 2019 and was a key driver of revenues, which increased by 12 percent to a total of 27.63 billion euros (30.43 billion dollars).

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1018 U.S. dollars, decreasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.