German shares gain 0.53 pct at start of trading

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — German stocks were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing by 63.72 points, or 0.53 percent, opening at 12,191.41 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was pharmaceutical company Merck, increasing 3.80 percent, followed by financial service provider Wirecard with 1.14 percent and the world’s largest reinsurer Munich Re with 0.86 percent.

On Thursday, Merck announced an increase in group sales of 8.9 percent to 16.2 billion euros (18 billion U.S. dollars) in its financial report for the fiscal year 2019.

Shares of automotive supplier Continental plummeted by 5.67 percent after the Germany-based company announced losses of 1.2 billion euros (1.34 billion dollars) for the financial year 2019 and to lower the dividend for its shareholders. Continental was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

“Last year the entire automotive industry suffered a clear downturn. In operational terms we put in a respectable performance overall, but ultimately the 2019 result, particularly in the automotive business, was not satisfactory,” said Elmar Degenhart, chief executive officer (CEO) of Continental.

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1184 U.S. dollars, increasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.