German shares gain 0.77 pct Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — German stocks rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 106.31 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 13,921.37 points.

Automotive manufacturer Daimler won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.15 percent. Automotive manufacturer BMW and material manufacturer Covestro gained 3.59 percent and 3.42 percent respectively.

Pharmaceutical company Merck, Deutsche Bank and sportswear and equipment maker Adidas were the top three losers among the blue chips, falling 4.13 percent, 1.13 percent and 0.45 percent respectively.

Automotive manufacturer Volkswagen was the most-traded share with a turnover of 295.13 million euros (357.14 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 2.12 percent to close at 2.315 euros per share on Wednesday. Enditem