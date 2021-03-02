German shares gain 1.28 pct at start of trading

BERLIN, March 1 (Xinhua) — German stocks were off to a good start on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 176.14 points, or 1.28 percent, opening at 13,962.43 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, increasing by 2.20 percent, followed by Deutsche Bank and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, both increasing by 2.13 percent.

Shares of Vonovia grew by 0.27 percent. The German housing company saw the smallest gains at the start of trading on Monday.

Union wages in Germany rose by an average 2.1 percent in 2020 compared with 2019, the lowest increase since 2016, the country’s Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.049 percentage points to minus 0.308 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2071 U.S. dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Monday morning. Enditem