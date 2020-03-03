German shares gain 1.31 pct at start of trading Tuesday

BERLIN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Following losses of more than 12 percent last week, German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 155.19 points, or 1.31 percent, opening at 12,013.06 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading on Tuesday was Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa, increasing by 5.31 percent, followed by financial service provider Wirecard with 3.95 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 2.67 percent.

Shares of German consumer goods company Beiersdorf fell by 0.37 percent. The company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Beiersdorf published its results for fiscal year 2019 on Tuesday. Nominal sales increased by 5.8 percent to 7.65 billion euros (8.51 billion U.S. dollars). Underlying earnings before interest and taxes roughly remained at around 1.11 billion euros (1.23 billion dollars).

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1139 dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.