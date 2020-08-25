German shares gain 1.42 pct at start of trading on Monday

BERLIN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — German stocks were off to a good start on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 181.17 points, or 1.42 percent, opening at 12,945.97 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s largest 30 companies at the start of trading was chipmaker Infineon, increasing by 2.59 percent, followed by car manufacturer Daimler with 2.24 percent and chemical giant BASF with 1.83 percent.

Shares of RWE increased by 0.58 percent. The German energy company showed the smallest gains at the start of trading on Monday followed by telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and housing company Vonovia both increasing 0.74 percent.

On Monday the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced that in the first six month of the year roughly 58,000 “larger businesses” were started in Germany whose legal form and number of employees suggest that they have greater economic importance, marking a decline of 9.4 percent year-on-year. The decline was also “due to special effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to Destatis.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.005 percentage points to minus 0.502 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1797 U.S. dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Monday morning. Enditem