German shares gain 1.56 pct Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — German stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 213.14 points, or 1.56 percent, to close at 13,835.16 points.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.04 percent. Automobile manufacturer Volkswagen and automotive supplier Continental gained by 3.77 percent and 3.49 percent respectively.

Renal dialysis equipment supplier Fresenius Medical, European health care company Fresenius SE and energy group E.ON were the top three losers among the blue chips, by falling 10.31 percent, 3.08 percent and 0.05 percent respectively.

Fresenius Medical was the most-traded share with a turnover of 346.09 million euros (416.83 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 0.69 percent to close at 2.278 euros per share on Tuesday. Enditem