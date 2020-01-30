German shares lose 1.49 pct at start of trading on Monday

BERLIN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — German stocks were off to a shaky start on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index decreasing by 201.69 points, or 1.49 percent, opening at 13,371.99 points.

All of Germany’s 30 largest listed companies recorded losses on Monday. Shares of Lufthansa fell strongly by 5.13 percent, making Germany’s largest airline the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Least hit was German utility RWE, down 0.06 percent, followed by Germany’s largest telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom with minus 0.20 percent and housing company Vonovia with minus 0.39 percent.

On Monday, the monthly business climate index of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research surprisingly dropped to 95.9 points. The German economy started off “timidly” into the new year, said Ifo President Clements Fuest.

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1027 U.S. dollars, increasing slightly by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.