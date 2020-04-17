German shares lose 3.90 pct Wednesday

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Xinhua) — German shares lost on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 416.80 points, or 3.90 percent, to close at 10,279.76 points.

Deutsche Bank lost the most among the blue chips, down by 9.29 percent, followed by semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies and multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement, which lost 9.13 percent and 7.00 percent respectively.

Housing association Vonovia was the only winner, rising 0.73 percent.

Multinational software corporation SAP was the most traded share of the day with a turnover of 467.5 million euros (509.7 million U.S. dollars). Enditem