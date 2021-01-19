German shares rise 0.44 pct Monday

FRANKFURT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged up on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 60.62 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 13,848.35 points.

Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.76 percent. Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies and European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero rose by 2.79 percent and 2.44 percent respectively.

Renal dialysis equipment supplier Fresenius Medical lost the most among the blue chips, falling 1.80 percent. Energy group E.ON and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero went down by 1.09 percent and 1.04 percent respectively.

Multinational software corporation SAP was the most-traded share with a turnover of 224.91 million euros (271.33 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 6.92 percent to close at 2.164 euros per share on Monday. Enditem