German shares slightly down at start of trading on Wednesday

BERLIN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — German stocks recorded slight losses at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 43.52 points, or 0.31 percent, opening at 13,827.47 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was technology giant Siemens, increasing by 0.32 percent, followed by online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 0.19 percent.

Shares of Infineon fell by 3.44 percent. The German chipmaker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence in Germany was “suffering under the strict lockdown” in January, according to the monthly consumer climate study published by market research institute GfK on Wednesday. For February, GfK expects a further decline in consumer sentiment with no recovery in sight.

On Wednesday, Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is scheduled to present the annual economic report for Germany. After declining by 5.0 percent last year, the German government would expect gross domestic product (GDP) to recover by 3.0 percent in 2021, the German news agency dpa reported.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.002 percentage point to minus 0.532 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2161 U.S. dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Wednesday morning. Enditem