German skiers sweep men’s podium in Nordic Combined World Cup

BERLIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Vinzenz Geiger led a German sweep of the podium in the men’s category at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Klingenthal, Germany, on Saturday.

Geiger, who was ranked 14th after the ski jumping section, was 3.5 seconds ahead of Fabian Riessle. Frenzel was third just 0.1 seconds behind.

Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto ruled the jumping hill to win the pole position with a jump of 141.5 meters. In the five-lap 10km cross-country race, Yamamoto has dropped back from the group at the 8 km point while Geiger raised his speed and crossed the finish line in 24 minutes 59.06.

Geiger now is second in the World Cup overall standings, 286 points behind Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber, who skipped this weekend’s World Cup to prepare for the World Championships. Enditem