German supermarkets testing edible protective cover for fruits

BERLIN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — German food retailers have been testing very thin, eatable protective layers directly applied to the peel of fruits to keep the products fresh and durable longer and reduce waste, according to major German supermarket chains Edeka Group and REWE Group on Monday.

Edeka Group, the largest supermarket chain in Germany, would use the “Apeel” technology developed by U.S. company Apeel Sciences, which consisted of purely vegetable materials found in the peel, seeds and pulp of all types of fruit and vegetables. According to Edeka, the protective coating would be tasteless and odorless.

The coating would slow down water loss and oxidation, Edeka explained. These were the two main factors that caused the usual spoilage of fresh fruit and vegetable products.

“Apeel therefore not only reduces the amount of food loss, but also improves transportability and in many cases makes plastic film unnecessary,” Edeka noted.

REWE Group, the second largest supermarket chain in Germany, is also testing a so-called coating process but uses a coating based on fructose which is applied to the fruit.

According to REWE, such coating could significantly extend the shelf life of selected fruits such as avocados, limes, other citrus fruits.

Tests had shown that the shelf life of avocados for example could be doubled to eight days under perfect conditions, according to REWE.

REWE considers the coating process a further building block in its long-term sustainability strategy to halve the amount of food waste by 2030.