German tourism industry sees record high of overnight stays in 2019

BERLIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The number of overnight stays in German accommodation facilities in 2019 increased by 3.7 percent compared to last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Monday.

With 495.6 million bookings, the number of overnight stays in Germany rose to a “new record level for the 10th year in succession”, according to Destatis.

“Germany as a travel destination as well as a conference and congress location continues to be in vogue and presents itself as an attractive travel destination,” said Guido Zoellick, president of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA).

Domestic guests from Germany which accounted for more than 80 percent of all overnight stays went up by 3.9 percent to 405.7 million. The number of overnight stays by international guest and tourist rose by 2.5 percent to 89.9 million, according to Destatis.

Since 2009, the total number of overnight stays in Germany had increased by more than a third while bookings from international guests even increased by 64 percent. Germany had “gained in attractiveness as a tourist location”, Destatis noted.

“The industry’s efforts to build up a wide range of products and highest quality at a fair price-performance ratio have paid off,” said Reinhard Meyer, president of the German Tourism Association (DTV).

For 2020, the DEHOGA is expecting a nominal increase in turnover for the tourism industry between 2.0 and 2.5 percent. DEHOGA remained confident because of “people’s unbroken enthusiasm for travelling and going out”.