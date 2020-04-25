Germany: 9 more Turkish nationals die from coronavirus

BERLIN

With nine additional deaths in the past 24 hours, the Turkish death toll from the novel coronavirus in Germany surged to 109, local authorities said on Friday.

The nine additional deaths were in Berlin, Hamburg, Nurnberg and Munich.

Germany has so far registered over 154,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 5,653.

More than 2.78 million cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with Europe and the US being the world’s hardest-hit areas.

The global death toll is nearly 195,000, with recoveries almost 766,000, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas