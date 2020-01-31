Germany confirms first novel coronavirus case

BERLIN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Germany confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus infection Monday night, according to the health authorities of Bavaria.

The Bavarian health authorities said in a press release that the infected man is from Starnberg, a town some 30 km southwest of Munich.

The “Task Force Infectiology” of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety said that the patient, who is in good clinical condition, is monitored medically and isolated. The close contacts of the man are cleared up and informed about possible symptoms, hygiene measures and transmission channels.

The state health authorities and the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s leading public health agency, are currently considering the risk for the Bavarian population to be infected with the novel coronavirus is low.