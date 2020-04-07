Germany: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,524

BERLIN

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Germany has climbed to 1,524 on Sunday, according to figures released by local authorities.

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiled real-time figures from nearly 400 local health authorities, reported 224 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

The number of people infected with the virus climbed to 98,765 in the country.

More than 26,400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Official figures

Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, which remained below 6,200 during the last seven days, the country recorded on Saturday its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which uses official data submitted by federal states, registered 184 new fatalities on Saturday, up from 141 deaths recorded a day earlier.

The country’s disease control agency put the overall death toll at 1,342 as of Saturday night.

Low mortality rate

Germany is the third worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll passed 15,800 on Saturday, the highest globally. Spain has recorded 12,418 fatalities so far.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassed 1.2 million, with over 67,200 deaths, while nearly 253,000 have recovered.