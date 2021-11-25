Germany has passed 100,000 Covid deaths, while the Netherlands is just DAYS away from deciding which patients to “save” in the virus crisis.

As Europe’s raging fourth wave drives record daily infections, Germany has passed the dreadful 100,000 Covid deaths mark.

Slovakia has declared a state of emergency, and doctors in the Netherlands are on the verge of having to ration who receives life-saving treatment.

Several countries have imposed new restrictions or lockdowns in an attempt to stem the spread of infections across the continent.

The increase has been attributed to low vaccine uptake in comparison to the UK, as well as a delay in deciding whether or not to give booster shots.

Following Angela Merkel’s warnings that the coming winter will be “worse than anything we’ve seen,” Germany is considering making vaccines mandatory.

Today, Germany’s disease control agency announced that 351 more Covid deaths occurred in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,119.

After Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France, it is the fifth European country to reach that milestone.

Mrs Merkel, the outgoing chancellor, has already announced new restrictions on unvaccinated citizens, including a ban from restaurants and concert halls.

However, she warned yesterday that they will not be enough to prevent a “dramatic” increase in cases, and that hospitals will soon be overburdened.

With only 68 percent of the population double-jabbed, Health Minister Jens Spahn says more people need to be protected.

“Pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured, or dead by the end of this winter,” he predicted.

Slovakia, which is experiencing the world’s fastest rate of infection, declared a 90-day state of emergency yesterday, imposing a two-week lockdown on all non-essential businesses.

“Slovakia is losing the battle against Covid,” President Zuzana aputová warned the country.

It comes after a similar state of emergency in Austria and new restrictions in Greece, the Netherlands, and Romania.

On Wednesday, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Hungary all reported new daily infection highs.

With a surge in admissions to intensive care units, Dutch hospitals are facing a crisis.

Doctors will have to ration critical care in ten days, according to Diederik Gommers, president of the national association of ICUs.

He pleaded with MPs to impose a tighter curfew, which would include school closures.

The country has been on a partial lockdown since November 13, but health minister Hugo de Jonge has confirmed that additional restrictions scheduled for December will now begin tomorrow.

“The picture is somber and worrying,” he said.

“The turnaround that we want — need — to see this week, in order to keep pressure off the healthcare system, has to happen soon, or we’ll have to force it.”

