Germany has urged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine.

Germany is urging Russia to negotiate with Ukraine at the negotiating table.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Germany are meeting in Moscow.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of Germany called on Russia to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine on Tuesday.

Baerbock said the de-escalation with Ukraine has been at the top of her agenda as a foreign minister in recent months, speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“I was in Kyiv yesterday, and I’m in Moscow today, and we’ll keep talking about how to get back to the Normandy format,” the diplomat said.

Baerbock claimed that over 100,000 Russian servicemen and military equipment have gathered near the Ukrainian border “for no apparent reason” in recent weeks, and that “it is difficult not to consider this as a threat.”

She also stated that Germany is willing to “have a serious discussion” about providing security guarantees to Russia, and that the first steps in this direction were taken during meetings between Russia and NATO, as well as Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“We’re debating a number of issues on which we have significant, if not fundamental, differences of opinion.

[…]

However, we believe that increased cooperation between Germany and Russia is possible.

“Stable relations with the Russian Federation are extremely important to us,” she said.

According to Lavrov, NATO demands that Russia withdraw its troops despite the fact that they are stationed on Russian soil, but never accepts the same demands when it comes to the movement of the alliance’s troops on the territory of member states, which he describes as “a double standard.”

“We explained that we could not accept any demands regarding armed forces actions on our own soil,” he said.

“We only ask for one thing: that what we agreed on is followed to the letter.

This applies to the Minsk agreements, which, as I previously stated, are being sabotaged by the Kyiv regime, and to Europe’s overall security architecture,” he added.

The minister stated that he and his German counterpart had reached an understanding on the importance of implementing the Minsk Protocol, and urged Berlin to press Kyiv to follow through on the promises made during the 2019 Normandy Four summit in Paris.

When asked if Germany’s government had done so, he said yes.

