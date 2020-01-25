Germany installs 1.1 GW offshore wind capacity in 2019

BERLIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A total of 160 offshore wind turbines with a combined capacity of 1.1 gigawatts (GW) were connected to the grid in 2019 in Germany, the country’s wind energy associations announced on Thursday.

With the new units included, 1,469 offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 7.5 GW were supplying renewable electricity in the country, according to the associations.

“Offshore wind energy has developed from Germany into an international success story,” according to a joint statement released by the associations.

In 2018, only 140 offshore wind turbines with a combined capacity of 970 megawatts (MW) had been installed.

However, fewer units are expected to be connected to the grid in Germany in 2020 because only a limited number of new major projects have been started recently. By the end of this year, the capacity of offshore plants in Germany could amount to 7.7 GW, according to the associations.

The associations have long been calling for the expansion cap set by the German government for 2030 to be raised from 15 GW to at least 20 GW and for “an expansion path that goes beyond that.”

“Any further loss of time leads to additional job losses and endangers the international competitiveness of German companies,” the associations stressed. “We still need a strong domestic market in order to remain successful in the constantly growing world market.” Enditem