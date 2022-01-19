Germany is in intensive talks with Russia over Ukraine, according to Chancellor Scholz.

Olaf Scholz says in a virtual World Economic Forum speech that silence is not an option after years of rising tensions.

Since the beginning of January, Germany has been in “intensive talks” with Russia over the Ukraine issue, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In a virtual address to the World Economic Forum, Olaf Scholz stated that Berlin’s engagement with Russia is part of its commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and European peace.

“Silence is not a reasonable option after years of rising tensions,” he said, emphasizing that Ukraine’s borders “must not be moved by force.”

Scholz said his first weeks in office have “urgently reminded us of the critical importance of international cooperation, political exchange, and dialogue,” after taking over as chancellor from Angela Merkel in December.

He said it is “still too early to tell whether we have de-escalated a situation Russia created by concentrating 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border” despite Germany’s ongoing engagement with Russia.

“That is why we are talking about our commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and a key principle of our common European peace order – that borders must not be moved by force and that right leads to might, not the other way around,” Scholz said.

The German leader’s remarks came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled through Europe for talks on the Ukraine crisis, which will culminate in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

‘Cooperation’s Power’

“Germany has taken this stance because it is convinced that the greater global good can only be achieved through international cooperation, and that peace, along with global health, is of paramount importance,” said Scholz.

He cited the Turkish-German cofounders of pharma firm BioNTech, Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, as an example, who developed a COVID-19 vaccine that “saved millions of lives worldwide.”

“These examples demonstrate the value of collaboration,” Scholz said.

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the world will “run out of letters in the Greek alphabet for new variants” unless “a truly global” vaccination campaign is launched.

Germany is the second-largest donor to COVAX, the UN-backed global initiative to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, according to Scholz, and is “determined to.”

