Germany issues warrant for ‘GRU hacker’ allegedly behind hacking parliament & US presidential election – report

A German media report suggests prosecutors have begun proceedings to arrest Dmitry Badin, who they believe to be a Russian agent behind a string of hacks dating back as far as 2014, and who is also wanted by the FBI.

German prosecutors have issued a warrant for the arrest of an alleged GRU agent accused of hacking the Bundestag, according to the country’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The suspect is named as Dmitry Badin, wanted in Germany and the US in connection with numerous offences – among them, a cyber-attack on the German parliament and hacking the 2016 US presidential election.

Badin is believed to belong to the ‘Fancy Bear’ hacking group, which Suddeutsche Zeitung calls “a notorious unit of the Russian military secret service GRU.”

The FBI’s website contains a page about Badin, who is said to be wanted in connection with a string of hacks from between 2014 and 2018, including attacks on the Democratic National Congress and the World Anti-Doping Agency, as well as money laundering and identity theft.

