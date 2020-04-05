Germany: Mother begs PKK-abducted daughter to return

BERLIN

A mother in German pleaded for her daughter who was kidnapped by the PKK terror group to return home before it is too late.

Instead of staging a protest on the streets due to coronavirus spread, Maide T. shared a video message, begging her daughter, Nilufer, to return home because she was concerned about her well-being.

Nilufer left home for school Nov. 12, Maide said, and has not since heard from her.

She said Nilufer’s decision was not a well-thought out one, and her family was devastated following her disappearance.

“The path you follow is not right,” she said. “I do not know if you are hungry or full … do not make me and your sisters suffer anymore.”

Maide previously held a protest in front of Brandenburg Gate, a federal assembly and an association known to be affiliated with the terror group, where she called for Nilufer’s rescue.

In Turkey, families of those whose children were abducted by the terror group have been staging a sit-in protest for more than 200 days outside the Diyarbakir offices of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara.