Germany: Over 1.5 tons of cocaine found at Hamburg Port

BERLIN

More than 1.5 tons of cocaine was seized on a ship coming from South America at the Port of Hamburg, Germany, according to the Customs Office on Monday.

Local media reported that the drug, which was hidden in sacks of rice, has a value of around € 300 million ($352.7 million).

The ship coming from Guiana, a country in South America, was bound for Poland.

The drug was supposed to be distributed in the whole Europe.

Last year, Hamburg Port officers seized 4.5 tons of cocaine on a ship coming from Uruguay.