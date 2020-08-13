Germany pledges more support for Lebanon after Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that Siemens will offer two generators with a total capacity of 80 megawatts for Lebanon to secure free electricity for one year for more than 65,000 people, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency.

The material needed for providing electricity through these generators will arrive in Lebanon in the coming few days and this will cost 45 million euros (53 million U.S. dollars), Maas was quoted as saying during his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Maas noted that Germany plans on providing further support for the Lebanese economy besides the 20 million euros offered to the country through the virtual donor conference for Beirut.

Meanwhile, Aoun thanked Maas for Germany’s support while explaining to the German official the measures adopted by Lebanon to face the repercussions of the explosions and the economic crisis.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing 171 people and wounding 6,000 at least. Enditem