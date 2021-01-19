Germany provides UNDP with 400,000 euros to support elections in Libya

TRIPOLI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Monday announced providing 400,000 euros (about 483,000 U.S. dollars) for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support the High National Elections Commission of Libya.

“Honored to sign a German 400,000 Euros contribution to UNDP Libya in support of LyHNEC (Libyan High National Elections Commission),” Owcza tweeted.

“Legal and organizational preparations should start now to support the electoral roadmap as agreed on by the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum),” the ambassador said.

A total of 75 Libyans representing different social and political spectrum participated in the UN-sponsored LPDF, which was held on Nov. 7-15, 2020 in Tunisia’s capital of Tunis, to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn Libya.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on Dec. 24, 2021. They also voted through a mechanism to select the unified executive authority of the country. Enditem