Germany recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) in Germany updated its reference and now recommended the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca for all age groups, including people older than 65 years, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

For a complete vaccination, two AstraZeneca vaccine doses are necessary. According to STIKO, the time between the two vaccinations should be 12 weeks if possible.

STIKO previously recommended the vaccine only for people under 65 years and reiterated that the previous recommendation was “completely correct” based on the data available at that time.

In addition to the AstraZeneca vaccine, vaccines from BioNTech and Pfizer as well as Moderna are officially approved in Germany.

More than two months after the start of the coronavirus vaccination program in Germany, more than 2.27 million people had received the second vaccination as of Wednesday, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 2.7 percent, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. Enditem