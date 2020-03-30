Germany registers fewer than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in apparent fall from previous days

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has grown by 3,965 in the past 24 hours, marking a noted decrease in the number of new detected infections in the country.

Figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Sunday showed that the number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 52,547, up from 48,582 the previous day. The Institute also reported 64 new deaths, bringing nationwide fatalities to 389.

The data suggests that the rate of new infections may be slowing. On Saturday the country registered 6,294 cases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to continue to cooperate with a nationwide shutdown aimed at halting the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the number of daily infections have to be radically reduced before the strict measures are eased.

