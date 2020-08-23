Germany reports 2,034 new COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Germany on Saturday reported 2,034 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 232,082, according to the country’s disease control agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The daily increase is the highest since April 25, when 2,055 new infections were reported in the country. Figures also showed that the death toll has risen on Saturday by seven to 9,267.

”Almost half of the registered cases with us come from back-home travelers, meaning imported from abroad,” said Lars Schaade, RKI’s vice president in an interview on Thursday.

A large number of small outbreaks in various districts nationwide, many of which were caused by large gatherings among family members and friends, are another reason for the increase in infections, according to the RKI’s report on Friday.

RKI has called upon the country to remain committed to infection control by observing distancing and hygiene rules, wearing face masks and limiting indoor gatherings of family members and friends. Enditem