Germany reports first two deaths from COVID-19

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Xinhua) — The first two deaths from COVID-19 in Germany were confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

A 89-year-old woman from Essen and a 78-year-old man from the district of Heinsberg, both in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), died from the disease on Monday, German local media Focus reported, citing authorities from Essen and Heinsberg.

The patient from Essen was found infected with the coronavirus last Tuesday and died from pneumonia as a result of the infection at noon on Monday, the city of Essen announced.

The patient from Heinsberg, who had diabetes and heart disease, was admitted to hospital last Friday and died of heart failure on Monday afternoon, Focus quoted district administrator Stephan Pusch as saying.

Heinsberg is one of the German regions hit hardest by COVID-19.

According to official data, the number of confirmed cases in Germany rose to 1,112 by Monday morning, 484 of which are in NRW. The district of Heinsberg had seen nearly 300 confirmed cases of the disease.

On Sunday, a 59-year-old fireman from Hamburg died from the disease while on vacation in Egypt.