Germany reports more than 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany climbed to 91,714 as of 0:00 local time on Sunday, with a death toll of 1,342, according to data from Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control authority.

Few people are seen at the main train station of Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

Sealed seats area is seen at the main train station of Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

Two cyclists talk on a road in Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

Sealed tables and chairs are seen outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

A sign to call for staying at home is seen in Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

Signs to call for staying at home and keeping distance are seen in Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

A passenger waits for a train at an empty platform at the main train station of Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

A passenger waits for a train at an empty platform at the main train station of Leipzig, eastern Germany, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)■