Germany reports over 148,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

BERLIN, April 23 (Xinhua) — The rate of new infections with COVID-19 in Germany continued below peak times as the number of confirmed cases increased by 2,352 within one day to 148,046, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday.

At the height of pandemic in Germany, more than 6,000 new infections were recorded by RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention, on a single day.

The estimated number of people in Germany who had recovered from COVID-19 increased by around 3,800 within a day to some 103,300 on Thursday, according to RKI.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus increased by 215 to 5,094 on Thursday, resulting in a case fatality rate of COVID-19 in the country at 3.44 percent.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during her Bundestag (lower house of parliament) speech that “we are not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but are still at its beginning.”

By working together “the virus has at least slowed down on its way through Germany and Europe,” said Merkel. However, it was still important to remain disciplined in order to effectively combat the pandemic. Enditem