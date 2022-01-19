Germany sets a daily record by registering over 110,000 new COVID cases.

Germany sets a daily record with over 110,000 new COVID cases per day.

Over the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute has recorded 112,323 infections and 239 deaths.

BERLIN (Germany)

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases were reported in Germany in a single day on Wednesday, a new high since the pandemic began two years ago.

In the last 24 hours, the country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), has confirmed 112,323 COVID-19 cases and 239 coronavirus-related deaths.

In the current fifth wave of the pandemic, the number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 972,400, a new high.

The highly contagious omicron variant is to blame for the new uptick in cases.

The variant is responsible for at least 73% of new infections in the country, according to the RKI’s latest weekly report.

Despite the increase in coronavirus infections, the majority of cases have been mild so far and have not necessitated hospitalization.

The hospitalization rate in Germany was 3.17 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, far lower than in previous pandemic waves.

According to official data, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) continued to decline this week.

On Tuesday, there were 2,744 ICU beds occupied and around 3,600 beds available.

However, public health officials are warning that omicron is spreading much faster than previous variants, and that if cases continue to rise rapidly in the coming days, the health-care system will be overwhelmed.

To combat the spread of omicron, the German government has increased its vaccination campaign and plans to give booster shots to everyone who is eligible in the coming weeks.

According to official data, 72.8 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 47.6 percent having received their booster shots as of Tuesday.

Booster shots against the omicron variant are required, according to experts, because the initial doses’ immunity wears off over time.

According to preliminary lab studies, a third dose provides a high level of protection against the variant.