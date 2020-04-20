Germany starts loosening coronavirus measures

BERLIN

Germany on Monday started to loosen restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Most shops smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) are being allowed to open again.

Newly reopened shopping centers and stores must observe strict hygienic rules.

Early in the day, few people were seen at the reopened malls and shops.

People are still following social distancing, and some of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.

Cafes and restaurants will remain closed for the time being.

More than 4,600 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 145,700 cases have now been reported, while more than 88,000 people have recovered.

The coronavirus health emergency in Germany for the first time has been brought under control, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Spahn underlined that the number of coronavirus patients has fallen below those who recovered from the virus, and hospitals have nearly 10,000 free intensive care beds at the moment.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 165,000 people with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 2.4 million, while some 624,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing and contribution by Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak in Ankara