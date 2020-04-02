Germany tallies over 60,000 COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, March 31 (Xinhua) — Germany tallied 4,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours and has reported 61,913 cases and 583 fatalities in total, according to its disease control agency.

The country introduced unprecedented draconian restrictions on public life a week earlier to contain the outbreak. Gatherings of more than two people and non-essential business travel are banned.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said a mid-term review showed current measures should not be slackened to curb further spread.