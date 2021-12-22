Germany tightens entry requirements for visitors from virus-affected areas.

Germany tightens entry restrictions for visitors from virus-infected regions.

Travelers from the United Kingdom and eight African countries must show proof of negative COVID tests.

BERLIN (Germany)

Due to the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, Germany is requiring travelers from a number of countries to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

The German government said in a statement that the Cabinet changed coronavirus entry regulations.

A negative test result obtained within 48 hours of departure must be submitted.

Germany has designated the United Kingdom and eight African countries, including South Africa, as virus variant areas and has tightened travel restrictions for citizens from these countries.

According to the new rules, only German citizens and residents who have passed a PCR test will be allowed to enter the country from the UK.

Regardless of their vaccination status, they will be required to enter a two-week quarantine upon arrival in Germany.

Travelers from neighboring France and Denmark will be required to self-isolate for 10 days if they are unable to provide proof of vaccination or recovery.

With a current negative COVID-19 test, the quarantine period can be ended after five days at the earliest.