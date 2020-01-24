Germany’s Bosch increases stake in UK’s Ceres Power

BERLIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — German automotive supplier Bosch has strengthened its “strategic collaboration” with fuel cell expert Ceres Power and increased its stake in the British company from 3.9 percent to around 18 percent on Wednesday.

Bosch paid around 90 million euros (99.7 million U.S. dollars) for the shares and announced that the stake increase was achieved through subscription for new Ceres Power shares, as well as the purchase of shares from existing shareholders.

As part of the purchase, Bosch would be granted the right to appoint a non-executive director to the board of Ceres Power, according to the German automotive supplier headquartered in Gerlingen near the German city of Stuttgart.

“With this enlarged investment, we intend to further strengthen our successful collaboration with our development partner Ceres Power,” commented Christian Fischer, member of the Bosch Board of Management.

Since 2018, Bosch and Ceres have been “successfully collaborating” in the development of fuel cell stacks for stationary applications, which enabled Bosch to launch the low-volume production of pilot fuel cell systems.

Bosch is hoping for a potential scale-up through mass production of the Ceres cell technology SteelCell. According to Bosch, there would be “multiple applications,” including small power stations, to be used in cities, factories, data centers and charging points for electric vehicles.

Currently, there are around 20,000 charging points for electric vehicles in Germany. Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that her government aims to build one million charging points by 2030.

“Bosch strongly believes that the highly efficient solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) has an important role to play in energy systems’ security of supply and flexibility,” said Fischer.

According to Phil Caldwell, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ceres Power, the British company would look to “play an increasingly prominent role in tackling climate change and building a sustainable energy system for the future.” Caldwell confirmed that the new investment by Bosch would allow the company to “further scale the business and expand into new applications.” Enditem