Germany’s chancellor has threatened “immediate” sanctions against Russia if the country attacks Ukraine.

Germany’s chancellor has threatened “immediate” sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Russia’s escalating military buildup, according to Olaf Scholz, is a “very, very serious threat” to European peace.

BERLIN, GERMANY

Germany threatened Russia on Sunday with “immediate” sanctions if it continued its military aggression against Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin that Russia’s increasing military buildup has become a “very, very serious threat” to European peace.

“Any military aggression against Ukraine that jeopardizes its territorial integrity and sovereignty will be met with harsh retaliation and sanctions,” he warned, adding that Germany and its allies are ready to implement them “immediately.”

Scholz also stated that the German and French governments are continuing to work on a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“I’ll be flying to Ukraine tomorrow to meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky.

Then, on Tuesday, I’ll travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We’ll try to figure out how to keep Europe at peace during both visits,” he said.

Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the West rose over the weekend, following reports in Western media that Moscow was planning an attack on Ukraine on Wednesday.

Last week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Russian forces were in a position “to mount a major military action,” but Moscow quickly denied the reports, accusing Washington of waging a “massive disinformation campaign” against the country.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a reduction in troop deployments from some former Soviet republics and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO.