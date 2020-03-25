Germany’s coronavirus death toll rises to 111

BERLIN

Germany’s death toll from coronavirus rose to 111 on Monday.

According to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, the total of confirmed cases in the country of COVID-19 also rose to 26,220.

Lothar Wieler, head of the country’s Robert Koch Institute, said some 2,809 people have recovered from the virus but it is still early for optimism.

Separately, the police have started enforcing a ban on gatherings of more than two people by sending them home, and filing charges if they fail to comply.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a €156 billion package to deal with the pandemic’s larger impact.

Merkel in quarantine

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday entered self-quarantine due to earlier contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.

The media remain gathered outside her home, taking photos.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

There are over 350,500 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 15,300, while more than 100,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.