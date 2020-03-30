Germany’s COVID-19 cases rise above 50,000

A bicyclist is seen near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

BERLIN, March 29 (Xinhua) — Germany confirmed 3,965 new cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours, pushing the country’s total number of the coronavirus infections to 52,547, while 389 people have died from the disease, according to the country’s disease control agency the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

However, the RKI said data from three states, Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse and Saarland have not been transmitted.

According to calculations of German media, n-tv.de, 56,281 people have been infected with COVID-19, and 425 people have died from the virus-induced disease in the country.

A woman with a face mask shops at a market in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A woman with a face mask rides a bicycle at a park in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

People queue to enter a cafe in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A woman sits on a bench with a dog at a park in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A man and a woman shop at a market in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A security member of a supermarket is seen wearing a face mask in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)■