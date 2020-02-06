Germany’s CSU party campaigns against highway speed limit

BERLIN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — An online campaign by the Christian Social Union (CSU) against a general speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on German highways has had 103,000 supporters, a spokesperson for the party told Xinhua on Tuesday.

A speed limit would not “substantially” improve road safety or the climate balance of traffic, the party claimed on its campaign website launched less than a week ago.

The CSU opposes this “ideologically motivated project” of Germany’s Green Party, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Left Party, the campaign website stated.

Unlike other European countries, some highways in Germany have no speed limit but only an advised speed of 130 km/h, allowing motorists to drive as fast as desired.

In October last year, a request for a speed limit by the Green Party in the German Bundestag was turned down.

But even within the governing coalition, the issue is controversial. While the SPD is in favor of a speed limit, the CDU/CSU and Chancellor Angela Merkel want things to stay the same.

Germany’s Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Svenja Schulze advocated a speed limit, stressing that “it reduces accidents and saves up to 2 million tons of CO2 annually. Common sense speaks for a speed limit.”

The General German Automobile Club (ADAC), an automobile association in the country, announced two weeks ago to move away from its traditional “no” to a speed limit and took a “neutral” position.

The discussion about a general speed limit on German highways was “emotional”, the Club noted, adding “Even among the members of the ADAC, opinions differ widely.”

According to ADAC, 50 percent of its members reject a general speed limit on highways, while 45 percent were in favor.