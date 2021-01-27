Germany’s food sector faces sustainable changes after COVID-19 crisis

BERLIN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 crisis would accelerate change in Germany’s food sector, according to a study published by the Federation of German Food and Drink Industries (BVE) on Wednesday.

The companies’ balance sheets would show the “pressure to act in the food sector” in Germany, according to the joint study by BVE, the employers’ association for food and drink (ANG) and audit and consulting firm Ebner Stolz.

Around 60 percent of companies estimated a significant decline in sales last year, noted the study which was based on the survey of industry experts from more than 180 companies.

“The picture is mixed, however, as the coronavirus pandemic has led to significant dislocations within the food industry,” said Christoph Minhoff, chief executive officer (CEO) of BVE, in a statement.

While the COVID-19 lockdowns and the shift to online businesses boosted online retailing and direct business with processing companies, wholesale as well as business with bulk consumers and gastronomy and exports suffered considerably, said the study.

The vast majority of German companies in the food sector expected the COVID-19 pandemic to lead to “relevant or significant changes,” the study indicated.

Four trends in particular would shape Germany’s food sector in the near future.

The pressure on prices and margins would continue. The study also found that the shift to “New Work” which would include the decline in business trips and the further increase in flexible work arrangements such as working from home would gain importance.

In addition, sustainability and digitalization as cross-industry trends would “determine further action in the food sector,” the study stated. During the crisis, many companies would therefore open up new sales channels, review processes, organizational and management structures, or press ahead with digitization. Enditem