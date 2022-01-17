Germany’s foreign minister has urged Russia to choose diplomacy over military action in Ukraine.

On Ukraine, Germany’s foreign minister has urged Russia to use diplomacy.

Baerbock says Western countries are “determined to respond” if Russia escalates the conflict in Ukraine ahead of her visit to Moscow.

BERLIN is the German capital.

On Monday, Germany urged Russia to abandon its military threats and seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she will focus her meetings in Kyiv on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday on de-escalating tensions and reviving the Normandy format talks.

“I’d like to see if there’s a willingness to seek solutions through diplomatic means,” she said. “I’d like to see if there’s a willingness to revitalize the Normandy process and finally make progress on implementing the Minsk agreements.”

Her comments came amid mounting concerns about Russia’s recent troop buildup on the Ukrainian border, as well as fears of a new military assault on the country.

In 2015, Germany and France brokered a cease-fire agreement for the Ukrainian conflict, but Normandy format talks between the conflict parties have stalled, with both sides blaming each other for not following through on the Minsk cease-fire agreement.

Baerbock stated that Germany and its Western allies are willing to engage in a “serious dialogue” with Russia on European security issues, but that they will not submit to Moscow’s demands on Ukraine.

“We cannot and will not compromise on the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act,” she said, “which have saved Europe for the last 50 years from the nightmare of a major war.”

“These include the inviolability of borders, every state’s right to freely choose its alliances, and the avoidance of the threat of using force as a political tool.”

“If Russia chooses to escalate, we will respond,” she said.

The US administration recently issued a warning to its European allies about a potential military attack by Russia, alleging that Moscow is planning a false-flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told CNN on Sunday that Russia is not threatening military action against anyone, but that it “will be ready to take counteractions.”

Peskov blamed NATO for recent tensions, saying that if the military alliance ignores Moscow’s security concerns, Russia “will have to do something.”