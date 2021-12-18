Germany’s incoming chancellor names key Cabinet members

Germany’s incoming chancellor makes key Cabinet appointments.

In a diverse, gender-balanced Cabinet, Olaf Scholz names women to top positions.

BERLIN, GERMANY

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s new chancellor-designate, named women to key government positions on Monday, delivering on his election campaign promise of a gender-balanced cabinet.

Christine Lambrecht, the country’s current justice minister, was named to the position of defense minister by the Social Democrat leader.

Nancy Faeser, a seasoned politician, will be the first female interior minister in the country.

Scholz told reporters that women will fill four of the new coalition government’s seven Social Democratic (SPD) ministerial positions.

Svenja Schulze, the current environment minister, will be the new development minister.

The new housing minister will be Klara Geywitz, a prominent Social Democrat figure.

The Greens, who form a coalition with the SPD, have also appointed female politicians to key positions in the new government.

The Greens’ co-chair Annalena Baerbock will become Germany’s next foreign minister, while Steffi Lemke will lead the Environment Ministry.

Cem Ozdemir, a well-known Turkish politician, was also named Agriculture Minister by the Greens.

He will be the country’s first Turkish-born federal minister.

On Monday, the party announced that nearly 86 percent of its members approved the coalition agreement and the party’s ministerial candidates in a digital voting process.

The SPD delegates approved the coalition deal on Saturday, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) received overwhelming support at a special party conference on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a new coalition will be sworn in.

The SPD, Greens, and Free Democrats will be sworn in as a three-party coalition government by the federal parliament on Wednesday.

Scholz’s SPD came in second place in the September election by a razor-thin margin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats were defeated in 26 elections, and a coalition agreement with two smaller parties was reached last month.

Merkel did not run for re-election after 16 years in power, and she has stated that she will retire from politics once the new government takes office.