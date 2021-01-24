Germany’s largest carmakers generate 38 pct of global sales in China last year

BERLIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Germany’s largest carmakers, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, generated a record 38 percent of global sales in China last year, according to an analysis by the German Center for Automotive Research (CAR) published on Friday.

“There is a continuing upward trend,” said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of CAR, in a statement. Assuming a constant market share, Germany’s largest automakers would sell almost nine million vehicles in China by 2030, up from 5.4 million units last year.

Despite the fact that 250,000 fewer new cars were sold by German carmakers in China last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, the relative importance of the Chinese market for all three automotive groups “increased significantly” in 2020, said Dudenhoeffer.

While BMW Group and Mercedes Benz Cars & Vans increased their sales in China by 52,679 and 81,182 respectively, Volkswagen Group saw sales in China decline by 383,600 units last year, according to CAR.

Three out of ten cars (30.6 percent) Mercedes-Benz sold globally went to China, an increase of 5.4 percentage points compared to 2019, according to CAR. BMW sold 33.4 percent of all cars in China, up by 4.9 percentage points, while Volkswagen even sold 41.4 percent of its cars in China last year.

Together, the three German carmakers achieved a market share in China of under 27 percent last year, according to CAR. With a market share of 19 percent, Volkswagen Group remained the market leader in China among 14 international car manufacturers that were analyzed. Enditem