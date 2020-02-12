Germany’s Leyhe claims maiden ski jumping World Cup win

BERLIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Stephan Leyhe of Germany captured his first ever ski jumping World Cup title on home soil in Willingen on Saturday, finishing ahead of Norway’s Marius Lindvik and Kamil Stoch from Poland.

The home favorite led the qualification round and then posted two jumps of 139.5 meters and 144.5 meters in the final for 266.4 points to top the podium, beating Lindvik and Stoch by 4.0 and 11.8 points respectively.

“It has always been special for me to jump here in Willingen but this year I came here in very good shape and I wanted to jump well. Winning here is simply amazing,” said the 28-year-old Leyhe, whose best results were two runner-up finishes so far in the World Cup events.

Since the organizers cancelled Sunday’s competition due to a forecast of storm, Leyhe also claimed the overall win and the additional prize money with a 22.2 points lead.

Austrian jumper Stefan Kraft finished fourth in Willingen and leads the World Cup overall ranking with 1,113 points, 68 points ahead of Germany’s Karl Geiger, who was fifth on Saturday. Lindvik ranks third with 940 points.

The women’s World Cup competition in Hinzenbach, Austria on Saturday also witnessed the victory of a local favorite as the World Cup overall leader Chiara Hoelzl won over Norwegian Olympic champion Maren Lundby and her compatriot Eva Pinkelnig.

Hoelzl landed two jumps of 86 and 91 meters in the final to score a total of 250.3 points, 9.7 points ahead of Lundby and 12.9 points ahead of Pinkelnig.

Chinese jumper Li Xueyao had jumps of 78.5 and 80.0 meters on Saturday, collecting 196.2 points to finish 27th in the final.